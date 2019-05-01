Rock Bridge boys tennis match benefits the MU Children's Hospital

COLUMBIA - Friday, the Green Tennis Center on Mizzou’s campus will host the Rock Bridge boys tennis team for a dual match against Pembroke Hill.

The event is a fundraiser to raise money for the University of Missouri Health Care Children’s Hospital - Children’s Blood Disorder and Cancer Unit.

The event will kickoff with donations and a raffle at 4 p.m. and will be followed by the match at 4:30 p.m.