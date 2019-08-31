Rock Bridge edged out by Rockhurst in season opener

13 hours 20 minutes 55 seconds ago Saturday, August 31 2019 Aug 31, 2019 Saturday, August 31, 2019 1:57:14 AM CDT August 31, 2019 in Friday Night Fever
By: Liad Lerner, Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge senior Spencer Nivens celebrates after scoring a touchdown on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Rock Bridge. A flag was thrown on the defense and the touchdown was awarded to Rock Bridge. Alexandria Wells/Missourian

COLUMBIA - They almost had it.

Rock Bridge was given a lifeline in the fourth quarter of its season-opening football game against Rockhurst on Friday. Trailing 16-7 and completely lacking any sort of momentum, things were starting to look bleak for the hosts.

But the Hawklets gifted them a chance when a botched punt gave the Bruins an excellent opportunity to make it a two-possession game with the ball at the 27-yard line. Quarterback Grant Hajicek rolled out on first down and found a wide open Peyton Carr in the end zone for what could have been a game-changing touchdown.

“I guess I was too open,” Carr said.

The ball bounced off his fingertips and fell incomplete. Opportunity missed. Rock Bridge came back and scored again in the final minutes, but it wasn’t enough. Rockhurst won 16-14.

But despite the mistake, Rock Bridge coach Van Vanatta was proud of his team’s effort on Friday.

“We fought until the end of the game,” Vanatta said. “That game came down to the wire.”

It was slow going in the first half as both offenses struggled to get settled. Carr got the first score of the game with a pick-six from Rockhurst quarterback Nick Smrt in the first quarter, but Smrt responded with a 51-yard touchdown pass to Luke Beshoner.

It looked like the Hawklets, who went all the way to the state championship game last year, might run away with the game in the second half. They marched 64 yards down the field in three plays, and then capped off the drive with an eight-yard rushing touchdown from Max Williams. Owen Larson then kicked a 51-yard field goal to extend Rockhurst’s lead to 16-7, while the Bruins had converted less than a handful of first downs through three quarters.

Vanatta had hoped to be able to move the ball on the ground against Rockhurst, as the Bruins try to replace the production of all-time leading rusher Nate Peat, now at Stanford. But finding consistency with the rushing attack on Friday proved difficult.

“I thought we did (establish a run game), but then you get a penalty and then a negative play,” Vanatta said. “It puts you in a position where you have to throw the ball and we just didn’t execute.”

Still, the botched punt gave Rock Bridge the late spark, even if the offense continued to sputter. Following Carr’s drop, Will Norris missed a 41-yard field goal, but the team came alive in the next drive. Bryce Jackson burst through the middle for a 51-yard rush, and Hajicek followed it up with a touchdown pass to Spencer Nivens, who reeled in the 24-yard catch despite pass interference from his defender.

“We shot ourselves in the foot. We kind of beat ourselves,” Vanatta said. “But if we hit that field goal there, you never know what happens.”

As the fourth quarter wound down, the Bruins’ defense held Smrt to a three-and-out, giving the team one last drive from the 50-yard line with 2:40 left on the clock. But the Hawklets didn’t budge, and Hajicek lost yardage on 4th-and-eight. Rockhurst was able to run down the clock to victory from there.

When it was over, Rock Bridge chose to focus on the way it fought back in the fourth quarter.

“We always get off to a slow start, and 'Coach V' has been really trying to harp on us on fixing that stuff up,” Carr said. “I think it is a good thing that we finished strong, though.”

Vanatta also took the loss in stride. After the game, he reminded his players that they defeated Rockhurst in the opening game of last season, and that the Hawklets went on to become the state runners-up. He thinks the Bruins are still capable of more after this early defeat.

“We’re either going to put our tail between our legs, or we’re going to get better and go out and compete,” Vanatta said.

