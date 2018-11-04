Rock Bridge Faces De Smet in Playoffs

With a district championship in its rearview mirror, Rock Bridge spent the past week looking forward to Friday's playoff meeting with De Smet by keeping the mood light.

Rock Bridge used artwork both to inspire and poke fun at De Smet. The casual atmosphere during the week does not mean A.J. Ofodile's team is looking past the Spartans to a potential matchup with Rockhurst.

"They're a solid team...we're definitely not overlooking them at all. We're just happy to be in the playoffs, but we definitely want to move on and hopefully make it to the Rockhurst game. And take care of that when it comes," said Logan Gray, the Rock Bridge quarterback.

Ofodile and his staff have seen enough of the 8-2 Spartans on tape to know his team is in for a challenge.

"They're a very good football team... They've got some explosive players. They have a very balanced offense which makes them very dangerous, they can run the ball and pass the ball equally well. So they're definitely a formidable opponent," Ofodile said.

And lately, so is Rock Bridge. Led by quarterback Logan Gray, the Bruins offense seem to be clicking at just the right time.

After failing to qualify for the playoffs last year, Logan Gray led his Bruins squad to a district title this year. While the comparison may be unfair, it does possibly draw him even with a quarterback of Bruins past.

"I don't want to put Logan in a situation where he's, for lack of a better term, chasing Chase all the time. I mean that's a daunting task. Chase was an outstanding quarterback at this level, and you know he'll be an outstanding quarterback at the college level as well. And to put that kind of pressure on him is not fair right now," said Ofodile, Rock Bridge coach.

Whether he's as good as Patton isn't important for Gray and the Bruins. He and his teammates are riding high and feeling confident after running the table in district play.

Rock Bridge travels to De Smet Friday night at 7:00 p.m.