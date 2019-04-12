Rock Bridge faculty describe Sophie Cunningham's heart on and off the court

13 hours 38 minutes 43 seconds ago Thursday, April 11 2019 Apr 11, 2019 Thursday, April 11, 2019 6:26:00 PM CDT April 11, 2019 in News
By: Samantha Bowers and Randi Bass, KOMU 8 Reporters
loading

COLUMBIA - If you ask Rock Bridge High School coaches and high school staff what they think of newly drafted WNBA player Sophie Cunningham, her basketball skills may not be the first thing that comes to mind.

“I don’t know that you could find someone that had more heart and hustle than her. She had a will to win that was hard to find,” said David Egan, athletic director for Rock Bridge High School.

Cunningham was a junior at Rock Bridge High School when Egan started as the school’s athletic director. During her time in high school, the girls basketball team won four championships. She graduated from RBHS in 2015. Egan said he’s not surprised about her success in the WNBA draft Wednesday night.

“We knew she was projected to be a late first round or early second round pick,” Egan said. “So, we were certainly excited for her, but we knew it was going to happen.”

Cunningham holds records at the University of Missouri for points scored (2,187) and free throws made (537), but the athlete is also known around Columbia for her welcoming personality, down-to-earth spirit, and genuine connection with the community.

The Mizzou guard made history Wednesday night, when she was selected 13th overall in the second round of the 2019 WNBA draft by the Phoenix Mercury, the earliest a Tiger has been picked up in the WNBA. Egan said Cunningham’s competitive spirit is what stands out about her the most.

“There’s no question she was a fierce competitor,” Egan said. “Not just in basketball, but in all the sports she competed in while she was [at Rock Bridge].”

Egan said he speaks for the entire Rock Bridge community when he says they are all extremely proud of Cunningham’s achievements. Among those excited to see where Cunningham would land in the draft was the principal’s secretary of 18 years, Denise McGonigle.

“I immediately turned [the draft] on, and just watched her,” McGonigle said, “It was so exciting to see her on TV and her whole family with her. You know it’s not every day you get to see somebody in that position on the big TV.”

McGonigle says Cunningham has always been very headstrong, but also down to earth.

“She’s so personable,” McGonigle said. “People are just going to gravitate towards her and she’s going to bring so much excitement to Phoenix, just like she did here at Rock Bridge and at MU.”

Cunningham, nicknamed the “Mayor of Columbia” by the community, will soon find herself living outside mid-Missouri for the first time. If Cunningham makes Phoenix’s roster, she will put on a Mercury uniform for the first regular-season game on May 25 against the Seattle Storm.

More News

Grid
List

Kansas City man charged in stabbing death of girlfriend
Kansas City man charged in stabbing death of girlfriend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man has been charged in the stabbing death of his girlfriend. ... More >>
26 minutes ago Friday, April 12 2019 Apr 12, 2019 Friday, April 12, 2019 7:38:00 AM CDT April 12, 2019 in News

Planned Parenthood seeks stay in Columbia clinic case
Planned Parenthood seeks stay in Columbia clinic case
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Planned Parenthood is asking a federal appeals court to delay a ruling on a case involving... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, April 12 2019 Apr 12, 2019 Friday, April 12, 2019 6:21:00 AM CDT April 12, 2019 in News

WikiLeaks' Assange hauled from embassy, faces US charge
WikiLeaks' Assange hauled from embassy, faces US charge
LONDON (AP) — British police on Thursday hauled a bearded and shouting Julian Assange from the Ecuadorian Embassy where he... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, April 12 2019 Apr 12, 2019 Friday, April 12, 2019 6:04:00 AM CDT April 12, 2019 in News

Columbia discusses boundaries for medical marijuana facilities
Columbia discusses boundaries for medical marijuana facilities
COLUMBIA - Monday night Columbia's Planning and Zoning Commission discussed proposed amendments to where medical marijuana facilities will be allowed... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, April 11 2019 Apr 11, 2019 Thursday, April 11, 2019 10:36:00 PM CDT April 11, 2019 in News

Showcase CoMo highlights what Columbia has to offer
Showcase CoMo highlights what Columbia has to offer
COLUMBIA - Columbia's business community was on display at the Showcase CoMo networking event, hosted by Columbia's Chamber of Commerce.... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, April 11 2019 Apr 11, 2019 Thursday, April 11, 2019 7:00:00 PM CDT April 11, 2019 in News

Rock Bridge faculty describe Sophie Cunningham's heart on and off the court
Rock Bridge faculty describe Sophie Cunningham's heart on and off the court
COLUMBIA - If you ask Rock Bridge High School coaches and high school staff what they think of newly drafted... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, April 11 2019 Apr 11, 2019 Thursday, April 11, 2019 6:26:00 PM CDT April 11, 2019 in News

Special Olympics athlete comes home a champion
Special Olympics athlete comes home a champion
KANSAS CITY - Colin Garrison is back in the Show Me State after showing the whole world what he can... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, April 11 2019 Apr 11, 2019 Thursday, April 11, 2019 6:04:00 PM CDT April 11, 2019 in News

Cleanup Columbia expects more volunteers than before
Cleanup Columbia expects more volunteers than before
COLUMBIA- More than 250 additional people, compared to the 2018 total, have registered to participate in this year's “Cleanup Columbia”... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, April 11 2019 Apr 11, 2019 Thursday, April 11, 2019 3:40:00 PM CDT April 11, 2019 in News

Senate agrees on plan to fund bridge repairs
Senate agrees on plan to fund bridge repairs
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Senate on Thursday approved a plan to fund repairs on 250 bridges around the state.... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, April 11 2019 Apr 11, 2019 Thursday, April 11, 2019 3:17:00 PM CDT April 11, 2019 in News

Missouri taxpayers could have extra time to pay what's due
Missouri taxpayers could have extra time to pay what's due
JEFFERSON CITY - As Missouri's Department of Revenue faces criticism for over-withholding taxes, lawmakers are quickly working to pass a... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, April 11 2019 Apr 11, 2019 Thursday, April 11, 2019 2:24:00 PM CDT April 11, 2019 in News

Man sentenced after large stash of meth found in returned rental car
Man sentenced after large stash of meth found in returned rental car
KANSAS CITY – A Columbia man was sentenced on Thursday to 10 years in federal prison after his wife returned... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, April 11 2019 Apr 11, 2019 Thursday, April 11, 2019 2:03:00 PM CDT April 11, 2019 in News

Holts Summit man awaiting trial faces new kidnapping, sex crime charges
Holts Summit man awaiting trial faces new kidnapping, sex crime charges
COLUMBIA - A man awaiting trial for attempted kidnapping and - separately - a rape case faces new charges for... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, April 11 2019 Apr 11, 2019 Thursday, April 11, 2019 12:58:00 PM CDT April 11, 2019 in News

Former Missouri JROTC instructor pleads guilty to assaulting student
Former Missouri JROTC instructor pleads guilty to assaulting student
MOUNTAIN GROVE (AP) — A former Junior ROTC instructor for a southern Missouri high school has pleaded guilty to repeatedly... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, April 11 2019 Apr 11, 2019 Thursday, April 11, 2019 12:35:00 PM CDT April 11, 2019 in News

Activists urge support for Equal Rights Amendment
Activists urge support for Equal Rights Amendment
JEFFERSON CITY - If local women's rights groups get their way, Missouri could become the final state needed to ratify... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 11 2019 Apr 11, 2019 Thursday, April 11, 2019 3:13:00 AM CDT April 11, 2019 in News

Columbia Police Interim Chief Geoff Jones discusses past, future
Columbia Police Interim Chief Geoff Jones discusses past, future
COLUMBIA - Interim Chief Geoff Jones knows the halls of the Columbia Police Department well. He's been walking them for... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 10 2019 Apr 10, 2019 Wednesday, April 10, 2019 9:49:00 PM CDT April 10, 2019 in News

MU study: State doesn't need as many medical marijuana licenses
MU study: State doesn't need as many medical marijuana licenses
COLUMBIA - The Department of Health and Senior Services released its draft applications for medical marijuana facility applications Wednesday, but... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 10 2019 Apr 10, 2019 Wednesday, April 10, 2019 7:51:00 PM CDT April 10, 2019 in News

Sophie Cunningham gets drafted by Phoenix
Sophie Cunningham gets drafted by Phoenix
COLUMBIA - Missouri's all time leading scorer Sophie Cunningham was taken 13th overall by the Phoenix Mercury. She was... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 10 2019 Apr 10, 2019 Wednesday, April 10, 2019 7:28:00 PM CDT April 10, 2019 in Sports

Travel agent says refunds not likely for canceled COU passengers
Travel agent says refunds not likely for canceled COU passengers
COLUMBIA - Passengers trying to come back home to Columbia have experienced frustration and soaring costs. The Columbia Airport... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 10 2019 Apr 10, 2019 Wednesday, April 10, 2019 7:17:00 PM CDT April 10, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 36°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
8am 39°
9am 41°
10am 42°
11am 45°