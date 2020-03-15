Rock Bridge GBB advances to state semi-finals

BOLIVAR - Rock Bridge's girls basketball team toppled the Republic Tigers in overtime, 59-55, to advance to the Class 5 state semi-finals on Saturday.

The Bruins advanced to 22-5 on the season, defeating Kickapoo in the first round and Republic in the quarter-finals. They're set to face Hazelwood Central in the semis, after which they'll take on Kirkwood or Blue Springs if they win.