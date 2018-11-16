Rock Bridge Girl's Golf Wins State Title

COLUMBIA - The Rock Bridge High School girls golf team joined the boys team as Missouri state golf champions Tuesday, shooting a combined 352 en route to defeating West Plains High School by nine strokes in the championship round.

Lindsey Eisenreich of Rockwood Summit (Fenton) shot a 72 on the day to take first overall at the event. Rock Bridge's Morgan Reimler led the Bruins, shooting an 81 on the day which tied her for 3rd in state. Teammate Kaitlyn Marsh finished 14th, shooting an 86.

This title makes it two golf championships for Rock Bridge in the past two seasons. This is the first girls state golf title in Rock Bridge High School's history.