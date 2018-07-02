Rock Bridge Girls Basketball Wins State Championship

COLUMBIA - The Rock Bridge girls' basketball team took home its third consecutive Class 5 girls' basketball State Championship after beating the Lee's Summit North Broncos by a score of 62-45.

The Bruins got off to a hot start and never looked back. They took an early 12-4 lead to end the first quarter. Rock Bridge led Lee's Summit North by a score of 32-14 at the end of the first half. Later, the Bruins took a 46-24 lead over the Broncos. Rock Bridge's biggest lead of the day was at 28 points.

Four Bruins starters scored in double figures: Sophie Cunningham (23 points), Cierra Porter (16 points), Bri Porter (13 points) and Chayla Cheadle (10 points). They also forced the Broncos to shoot 28.6% on the day.

The Bruins finish the season with a 26-3 record.