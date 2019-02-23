Rock Bridge 'Global Village' promotes diversity

COLUMBIA - Rock Bridge High School's "Global Village Week" is a chance for students to come together and teach one another about their different cultures.

The week-long event is in its 27th year at the school.

The Friday morning fair will conclude a week-long celebration. The fair will consist of student-manned booths representing an array of countries and regions around the world.

Event co-coordinator, Punam Sethi, said this event prepares students for their time outside of high school.

"In this event, there are no barriers. We dance, we laugh, we celebrate one another," she said.

The week consisted of henna tattoos, different foods and even a international runway show.

"The runway show is always a big hit for the students, and on top of the fun, the students are learning," she said.

Sethi said the week allows for students to have hands-on learning experiences.

"We've had to move a lot of events around because of missing some days. It just means our last day will have a lot of fun-packed events," she said.