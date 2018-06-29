Rock Bridge High School Alumni Win Cooking Competition

KANSAS CITY - Two Rock Bridge High School graduates, Chormaic Sullivan (at left in photo) and Austin Scoles (at right in photo), have won first and second place respectively and significant scholarships in a national culinary competition.

The 50th SkillsUSA competition began at the state level in March and concluded its national portion this past week in Kansas City. It is a national competition for high school students from all 50 states as well as Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Sullivan and Scoles both graduated from Rock Bridge High School in 2014.

Sullivan won first in the SkillsUSA Culinary Arts and Scoles won second in the SkillsUSA Commercial Baking division. Sullivan is the fourth Missouri student to win the culinary arts competition.

"We were extremely excited, but not surprised by Chormaic's outcome. He has spent countless hours throughout the last three years honing his skills," said Brook Harlan, a CACC culinary arts instructor.

Sullivan will be rewarded with a full four-year scholarship to the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY. Scoles will continue his education with a half scholarship at Johnson and Wales University in Charlotte, NC.

"I couldn't be more proud of our two students," said CACC Culinary Arts Instructor and Chef Carri Risner. "I am so impressed with Austin's continued efforts, over the last two years, to focus on the improvements needed to be successful. He has sacrificed a huge amount of his time for an opportunity to show off just how hard he has worked. I am so proud of him and cannot wait to watch him grow as a pastry chef."

The two competitors practiced for the entire year with Chefs Brook Harlan, Carri Risner, Jeff Rayl, John Minor, and Katie Frink of the Culinary Arts Program at the Columbia Area Career Center.