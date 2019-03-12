Rock Bridge High School announces new principal

COLUMBIA - Rock Bridge High School has announced a new principal for the 2019-2020 school year.

Jacob Sirna will be recommended to the Columbia Board of Education to take on the position. Sirna currently is the principal at Marshall High School in Marshall, MO, and has previously served as assistant principal at Battle High School for three years and as a teacher at Oak Park High School for eight years.

Sirna has an undergraduate degree in history and a master's degree in education from Truman State University. He also earned an education specialist degree in educational administration from the University of Missouri - Kansas City.

"We're excited to have Mr. Sirna return to Columbia Public Schools. He will continue Rock Bridge High School’s mission to help all students be life-long learners and prepared for the future,” said Superintendent Peter Stiepleman.