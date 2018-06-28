Rock Bridge High School named 6th best high school in Missouri

COLUMBIA - A nationwide school and neighborhood ranking website, Niche, has named Rock Bridge High School the 6th best high school in Missouri.

Rock Bridge High School received an A+, A or A- in nine of ten letter-graded categories, including academics, teachers, administration, extracurriculars, and student culture and diversity. The school received an A+ overall Niche grade. The school's lowest grade came from a B in Health & Safety, but it still ranked well above the national average in all categories. Rock Bridge High School students also ranked above the national average for both ACT and SAT scores.

Notably, Columbia Public Schools made the list for district awards, ranking 14th among Missouri districts, and the University of Missouri received an A overall Niche grade.

The website uses a grading system which combines user ratings, surveys, parent and student input and professional insight to provide the public with stats and overviews to help make "smarter big life decisions." Niche details their methodology here.