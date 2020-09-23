Rock Bridge Hy-Vee giving away 500 free meals on Tuesday

COLUMBIA - A Columbia Hy-Vee is giving away 500 free meals on Tuesday, September 22.

The Rock Bridge Hy-Vee on Nifong Boulevard and Providence Road will be holding a contactless drive-through event handing out one free meal per customer. Customers will have their choice of one of three take-and-bake items: lasagna, beef enchiladas, or cheese pizza. They will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis in the store's east parking lot.

The giveaway is part of National Family Meals Month, an event led by trade association FMI - The Food Industry Association that encourages families to share meals together.

"While it’s often difficult for families to find time to sit down and enjoy a meal together due to busy schedules, this year has proven unique due to COVID-19," Hy-Vee said in a press release. "Now, more families are cooking and eating meals at home, and Hy-Vee is committed to bringing them together around the dinner table by making mealtime even easier. "

The giveaway is being held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. while supplies last.