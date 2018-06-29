Rock Bridge Kicks Kickapoo

The Bruins took the rematch 61-46 on "Pack the House" night in Columbia. Four Bruins scored in double figures, with Alex Austin leading the way with 15 points. Kyle Kirk paced the Chiefs with 18 points. The Chiefs beat the Bruins 51-49 in December. It was all Rock Bridge on Tuesday night, however, as the Bruins improved their record to 16-1.