Rock Bridge Lions Club Fights Hunger With The Food Bank

BOONVILLE - Rock Bridge Lions Club partnered with The Food Bank for the 19th Annual Clay Shoot today.

More than 250 shooters came from all over the state to help raise money for The Food Bank's programs. Executive Director of The Food Bank Peggy Kirkpatrick says this number increased since last year, but they still see many familiar faces as well.

"These are people who have come back every year, and they come to the shoot for two reasons," Kirkpatrick said. "One, it's a lot of fun, but two, they know it's helping feed people who are hungry, and they very much want to do their part."

Second Vice President of the Rock Bridge Lions Club David Frech also says he loves volunteering at this event as well.

"I love to shoot," Frech said. "I'm not very good, but I like to help out and it's for a great cause."

The Clay Shoot featured two tournaments, including a two-man scramble and also a 100-target individual competition.

In the past, this event has raised nearly 200,000 dollars and provided more than 4.5 million pounds of food for those in need. Kirkpatrick says she hopes to exceed that this year.