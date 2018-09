Rock Bridge Outscores Southern Boone

ASHLAND, MO - High school softball Rock Bridge visited Southern Boone County on Thursday. At the top of the 2nd Rock Bridge's Nicole Hughes singled to left, bringing in Lindsey Grant to score. The Lady Bruins lead 3-0.

In the top of the third the Bruins added another run on an RBI groundout to lead 4-0. Rock Bridge's Kelsey Harrington added a solo homerun in the the top of the 5th. Rock Bridge went on to beat Southern Boone 7-1.