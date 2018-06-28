Rock Bridge Receives Upgrade

The board also voted to upgrade the school's electrical system. The plan would put window air conditioners in 25 classrooms and the cafeteria.

The upgrade and units will cost $66,000 and, with labor expenses, the bill could total $100,000. Rock Bridge Principal Mary Korth-Lloyd says the school needs the units not only to cool students but also to purify the air. Some school workers and students have complained of mold and allergy problems because of too much moisture.

Deputy Superintendent for Administration, Jacque Cowherd, says the Rock Bridge window units should be ready by next spring, although they may be only a temporary fix. The school board's Long Range Facilities Committee is considering central air conditioning for Columbia's public schools which don't have it.