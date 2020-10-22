COLUMBIA- The Rock Bridge Softball team kept its dream season alive and remained undefeated with a 3-2 win over Ft. Zumwalt West. Jillian Larkin drove in the game-winning run in the 6th inning to advance the Bruins to the state semi-finals on Saturday and lift them to 27-0 on the season.
ELSBERRY- Father Tolton advanced in the Class 2 playoffs with a dominant road win over Elsberry, 11-3. The Trailblazers will face Kelly at home in Columbia on Saturday.
CENTRALIA- Blair Oaks shut out Centralia 4-0 to advance in the Class 3 playoffs. The Falcons built an early lead and then used stellar defense to secure the win. Blair Oaks will face Savannah on Saturday.
HARRISBURG- The Harrisburg Bulldogs hung with Leeten early in the game but eventually fell 12-3. A seven run 5th inning from Leeten did in Harrisburg.
Salisbury did advance in Class 1 thanks to a 5-1 road win over Silex.
The state semifinals are Saturday at various school sites.