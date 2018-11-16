Rock Bridge's Ryan Phillips Commits to Mizzou

COLUMBIA- Rock Bridge's Ryan Phillips made a verbal commitment to the Missouri Tigers on Tuesday, June 7th. The Big Nasty, as he was known in his little league days, had a 7-0 record for the Bruins this past season, with a 1.23 earned run average.

He threw 40 innings, with 52 strikeouts and nine walks. Phillips also led the Bruins in batting with a .473 average, two home runs and 22 runs batted in.

He still has a senior year of high school to play before moving to Mizzou.

Phillips says the Tigers see him as a 2nd or 3rd baseman and a relief pitcher.