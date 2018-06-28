Rock Bridge Selects New Resource Officer

COLUMBIA - Rock Bridge High School announced its new school resource officer on Tuesday. Officer Keisha Edwards will begin her new assignment when school resumes after the holiday break on January 3. Edwards has been with the Columbia Police Department since January of 2002, and has been working for Columbia Public Schools in an off-duty capacity for the past four years.



Edwards said her previous experience working security for both Hickman High School and Douglas High School sparked her interest in working with the school full-time. "I am looking forward to working with and being a resource for all the student, parents, and faculty. My goal is to help make Rock Bridge High School a safe and fun place for students to learn and prepare for the future," said Edwards.



Edwards is a member of the Crisis Negotiation Team, a Crisis Intervention Team member, and a member of the Employee Recognition Committee.



