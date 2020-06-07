Rock Bridge students share experiences of racism in listening session

By: Kathryn Merck, KOMU 8 Reporter and Claire Colby, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA —Former Rock Bridge High School student Janylah Thomas posted on Facebook to ask students to share the times that they had experienced racism at the school. She got more than 1,000 comments in response. 

“I honestly didn’t think it would get that many responses,” said Thomas. “It broke my heart to read all of them.”

On Sunday, Rock Bridge High School principal Jacob Sirna held a 90-minute "listening session". Current and former Rock Bridge students detailed incidents of experiencing racism at the school. 

Thomas spoke first. She talked about being called out by a teacher to discuss her grade in front of a whole classroom, and about experiencing racially insensitive comments by her choir teacher. 

"How a teacher treats a kid really affects how the kid's life is going to turn out," Thomas said in the meeting. "If the kid does not feel safe in the classroom, and the kid does not feel loved in the classroom, their chances of being successful are not going to be high.  I mean, they don't even feel cared about in a place where an adult is supposed to care about all children." 

“I feel like this starts with the teachers,” said Thomas. “They are the closest to the students.”

Miles Cheatum, another former Rock Bridge student, was the subject of a video mentioned in the comments of the Facebook post, in which he said a teacher referred to him using a racial slur. 

He said he reported the incident to administration, but said he felt like it wasn't handled well.

"It was very upsetting to me that nothing got done," Cheatum said in the Zoom meeting Sunday. 

Sirna said he plans to hold similar sessions in the future. 

"I understand we have more work to do," he said. "I am taking information from different listening sessions that we were having — we need to form a coalition. We need current students, we need alumni, we need community members, we need staff. We need to put together people who can plan for the future of Rock Ridge High School."

Sirna asked for the more than 50 participants of Sunday's Zoom call to hold him accountable for creating change. 

"I myself am not the end-all, be-all to plan for Rock Ridge High School," he said. "In fact, maybe I'm one of the least significant voices, but it's my job to make sure that it gets done." 

“After he said he actually wanted to hear from all of us, it meant a lot,” said Thomas. “Some of these stories were on my post, but some of them weren’t. I’m really happy that a diverse group got to tell their stories.”

Thomas has created her own plan for action at Rock Bridge that she will present at the school board meeting Monday. 

