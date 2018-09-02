Rock Bridge Students Will Go to National Debate

COLUMBIA - Two Rock Bridge High School students will represent their district at the National Forensic League's Public Forum Debate in June after qualifying in St. Louis. The two senior students Syed Ejaz and Rick Flinn said they are excited, but remain humble, according to Flinn's father.

"Both he and his partner, rather than being happy about their own accomplishment, were sad that their friends from competing school Parkway West couldn't go," said father Mark Flinn.

Rick says the novice team performed well in St. Louis too. One of their first year novice teams progressed to the fifth round of the double elimination.

"I'm most proud of exactly how much our novice teams in the tournament achieved," Rick Flinn.

The two nationally-bound debaters recognize their achievements as well.

"It feels good that we finally accomplished our goals," said Ejaz.

"To know that you're one of the best debaters out there in a very competitive circuit is really gratifying," said Rick Flinn.

Mark Flinn also commends the cooperation of Rick's siblings.

"His two younger brothers were jumping for joy; not lots of sibling rivalry," said Mark Flinn.

Indiana will hold the debate this year. Students will debate current events topics taken from the news. The students haven't heard the topics yet, but as soon as Flinn and Ejaz find out, they will begin their preparation.

To find out more about the National Forensic League's Public Forum Debate, click this link.