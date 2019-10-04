Rock Bridge wants to build off first win in upcoming match against Jefferson City

By: Liad Lerner, Columbia Missourian

COLUMBIA - It finally happened. The Rock Bridge football team had endured a terrible start to the 2019 season, losing four games and getting outscored 122-45.

Until last week.

The Bruins defeated Hickman 39-8 for their first victory of the season, and they looked like a whole new team in doing so. It was the kind of performance that quarterback Grant Hajicek hopes can turn the season around for his team.

“It’s kind of a burden off of our shoulders,” Hajicek said. “Now that we got (a win), we don’t have to worry about going 0-9. We can just go out and play.”

Hajicek threw for two touchdowns and ran for 95 yards against the Kewpies in what was one of the best performances of his career, but he knows that success last week doesn’t automatically translate into success moving forward into Friday’s match against Jefferson City (2-3).

“Coach gives us 24 hours to enjoy the win, but now it’s in the back of our minds and it’s on to next week. Jeff City is an even bigger game now because it’s the one we’re playing,” Hajicek said.

Coach Van Vanatta has also already moved on from last week’s win. Sure, Hickman was a local opponent and an important result, but he says that it won’t mean anything if the Bruins lose at home against the Jays in the third and final game of the “573” area code rivalry.

Vanatta has already sensed some relaxation from his players in the practices since the Hickman victory, and he wants to curb that regression quickly. Jefferson City torched Rock Bridge on the ground in the first half of last season’s matchup, and, even though their biggest offensive weapons from 2018 have graduated, the Jays still have enough firepower to test a Bruin defense that has made more than its share of individual mistakes this year.

“Wins are hard to come by,” Vanatta said. “Any time you get a win, you enjoy it. But we have to get ready to go back to work. You can’t come out and have sluggish practices. You can’t waste a day.”

If Rock Bridge wins out, a season that began 0-4 could end with a winning record. But the Bruins will have to take it one game at a time, and maintain their focus for every game before they get ahead of themselves. They host the Jays at 7 p.m. Friday at Rock Bridge High School.

