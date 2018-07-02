Rock Bridge Wins Bragging Rights in Providence Bowl

Rock Bridge outscored Hickman in Friday night's football game, 27-10, in the Providence Bowl rivalry.



See a photo gallery of the big plays.

To many, this is more than just a game.

"There's always been a dislike between the schools," said Kevin Neville, father of Rock Bridge tackle Jace Neville, a senior.



Before the game Rock Bridge students tailgated in their school parking lot. Some applied body paint and one even put on a banana suit.

"I'm pumped up," Rock Bridge senior Brady Pfeiffer said before boarding one of eight busses headed to the game. "We lost last year but I feel like we'll win because we have more experience and a stronger defense."



Hickman High School students were no less excited. Hickman senior Allison Anderson said she felt bittersweet about watching her last Providence Bowl.



"It's sad because it's always a good time and the spirit is high no matter what is going on," Anderson said. "We love our school and the game is more intense as a senior and means more."



The rivalry can get heated, but friendships on both teams still exist. Sly Spears, whose son is a senior cornerback for Hickman, coached students from both teams when they were playing in youth football.



"It's really exciting to watch but heart breaking at the same time," Spears said.

