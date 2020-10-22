COLUMBIA- The Rock Bridge girls tennis team takes aim at its 14th state championship when the Bruins face John Burroughs in Springfield on Friday. But the Bruins can also secure history for their head coach with a victory.
Ben Loeb has logged 1, 138 career wins as a high school tennis coach, leading the boys and girls teams at Hickman and Rock Bridge. Loeb started with Hickman in 1989 before moving across town to Rock Bridge in 1994.
Loeb has led the Bruins to 20 state final four appearances in 22 years. But he is focused on trying to secure another state title for his team, not a personal milestone for himself.
"It's really a reflection of what we've done as a group over many, many years from the time I started at Hickman to being at Rock Bridge," said Loeb. "But my focus is really on what can we do to play the best we can and put ourselves in a position to have success down at the Final Four this Friday and Saturday."
The Bruins play their semifinal match at 3 pm on Friday at Springfield's Cooper Tennis Complex. If the Bruins win they will advance to the state championship on Saturday at 3 pm.