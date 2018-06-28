Rock Collapse Creates Challenge for Rock Bridge

Explained Superintendent Jim Gast, "Rock Bridge was formed several thousand years ago. It's just an ongoing, geological process."

Gast said three phases of the boardwalk restoration are complete, including closing the damaged area and the steep stairway in front of the Rock Bridge. The next challenge is to create new access points to the boardwalk.

Park officials held a public meeting Tuesday night to show the rerouting and to announce that the damaged area could reopen next month. A map and summary of the meeting will be available at the park office starting this Wednesday.