Rock Hill police officer struck, injured by vehicle

KIRKWOOD (AP) — A Rock Hill police officer has been taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle.

City administrator Jennifer Yackley said Sunday that Officer Steve Sperber was stable at a hospital, suffering from a head injury sustained when he was hit by a car about 11:30 a.m. that morning.

Yackley said that Sperber had been investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle when another car hit him while he was in the street and left the scene.

According to Yackley, a car that crashed into a utility pole in Kirkwood later that morning is believed to be the same vehicle that struck the officer, but authorities have not confirmed that.

Both incidents are under investigation.