Rock Island Trail organizers meet with Columbia officials
COLUMBIA - City officials in Columbia are hoping to cash in on a new trail that will cross the entire state of Missouri.
The Rock Island Trail was discussed Thursday morning by city officials and cyclists from all over the country about the possible opportunities the trail will bring to Columbia.
The new trail will intersect with the Katy Trail in the small town of Windsor, southwest of Columbia.
"The Rock Island Trail will be a huge economic boom for the entire state of Missouri. It will connect the entire state and if we can connect our trails to the Rock Island Trail, just like we did to the Katy Trail, then it will be certainly even more of an economic impact to Columbia as well," Mike Griggs, Columbia Parks and Recreation Director, said.
He said trails are a vital part to any successful community.
"Trails are not just a non-motorized transportation aspect. It has its own health and safety, and exercise benefits as well, but really, it's also a commercial enterprise. It brings economic development into Columbia," Griggs said.
Rails-to-Trails Conservancy is a the nation's largest trails organization.
Keith Laughlin, President of Rails-to-Trails, traveled to Columbia, along with other cyclists from across the country, to discuss the
opportunities of the future Rock Island Trail.
"The Rock Island Trail is probably the best opportunity to build a magnificent trail that's happened in the last 20 years and it's the first time in that length of time that we've had something as long as 144 miles in one stretch available to turn into a trail," Laughlin said.
Beyond that, he said its connection to the Katy Trail would be even more significant.
"There's an opportunity here to create a 450 to 500-mile trail system across the entire state of Missouri, linking St. Louis and Kansas City with Columbia in the middle."
Mayor Brian Treece also took part in the discussion.
"It attracts a number of
bicyclers and enthusiasts to Columbia. It's great for our tourism, it's great for Columbia's economy and it really helps people imagine was Missouri was like when the train came through and the Missouri of 100 years ago," Treece said.
Jeff Doppelt is a cyclist who said the Katy Trail is one of the best trails in the nation.
"It's been amazing, the trail is in a
phenomenal state, shady, mostly along the Missouri river. It's really a beautiful, tremendous amenity."
He supports further development of the Rock Island Trail.
"In the last two or three years I've given 40,000 dollars to that Missouri Rock Island Trail, so if you don't think I think that's important, that's a lot of money to give to a trail for someone coming from New York," Doppelt said.
Laughlin said there is potential to make Missouri's trail system and international destination for cyclists.
"Missouri is already one of the cheap biking destinations in the country because of the Ka
ty Trail and I think that with the development with Rock Island it won't just be a destination for people in the United States I think it will be a destination for cyclists from around the world," Laughlin said.
More News
Grid
List
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will more than double the amount of water... More >>
in
TROY - Advocacy groups blocked highway lanes while protesting President Trump's immigration policies and the separation of families Saturday morning.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - More than 100 paddlers woke up bright and early Saturday to compete in the Missouri River Freedom... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Mid-Missouri is under an excessive heat advisory until 10 p.m. Saturday and people are doing whatever it takes... More >>
in
(CNN) -- "The Dancing Doctor" has agreed to give up her medical license for at least two and a half... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Officers responded to a call for shots fired on Forest Avenue and Grand Avenue on Saturday around 2... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Centralia man struck a deer on his motorcycle, causing it to overturn early Wednesday morning. ... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A former Stone County deputy has been sentenced to 120 days in jail and probation for a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (AP) — A county sheriff's office in central Missouri is under investigation for inmate assault allegations. Callaway County... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - People of all ages and races came out for the "Families Belong Together" protest Saturday, decrying the Trump... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (AP) — Missouri residents should be on the lookout for diseases caused by mosquito, flea and tick bites, according... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The operator of a suburban St. Louis landfill where an underground fire smolders near a Cold... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - On Sunday July 1, the Columbia chapter of the charity Medals4Mettle is calling runners to donate their marathon... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Parks Department is holding its fifth annual SPLAT! day junior obstacle course at Gans Creek Recreation... More >>
in
ELDON - Eldon's community newspaper, The Advertiser, has been telling the stories of the town and its people for 124... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – The impact of a proposed Chinese tariff has sent Missouri soybean prices lower and affected international trade.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A U.S. Supreme Court ruling making it easier to collect online sales taxes could yield billions... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As the city looks to develop a plan to improve its carbon footprint on the world, the public... More >>
in