Rock Island Trail organizers meet with Columbia officials

COLUMBIA - City officials in Columbia are hoping to cash in on a new trail that will cross the entire state of Missouri.

The Rock Island Trail was discussed Thursday morning by city officials and cyclists from all over the country about the possible opportunities the trail will bring to Columbia.

The new trail will intersect with the Katy Trail in the small town of Windsor, southwest of Columbia.

"The Rock Island Trail will be a huge economic boom for the entire state of Missouri. It will connect the entire state and if we can connect our trails to the Rock Island Trail, just like we did to the Katy Trail, then it will be certainly even more of an economic impact to Columbia as well," Mike Griggs, Columbia Parks and Recreation Director, said.

He said trails are a vital part to any successful community.

"Trails are not just a non-motorized transportation aspect. It has its own health and safety, and exercise benefits as well, but really, it's also a commercial enterprise. It brings economic development into Columbia," Griggs said.

Rails-to-Trails Conservancy is a the nation's largest trails organization.