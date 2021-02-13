COLUMBIA - A multiple car crash caused officers to close off part of Rock Quarry Road Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred between Rolling Rock Dr and Riback Rd. Police blocked off part of the road to clear the scene.

Boone County Joint Communications tweeted out updates following the crash.

KOMU 8 will continue to update this story as more information is made available.

