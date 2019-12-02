Rock slide closes lanes of I-54

8 hours 3 minutes 23 seconds ago Monday, December 02 2019 Dec 2, 2019 Monday, December 02, 2019 12:00:15 AM CST December 02, 2019 in News
By: Naomi Klinge, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

OSAGE BEACH - Both lanes of I-54 through Osage Beach were closed Sunday night after a rock slide.

The Osage Beach Police Department said in news release traffic was being diverted to Nichols Road. It said the lanes will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. 

