Rock slide closes one lane of Highway 54 in Osage Beach

OSAGE BEACH - One lane of Highway 54 reopened Monday morning after a man was injured when a "large rock" fell on his vehicle Sunday.

In a news release, the Osage Beach Police Department said 34-year-old Victor Bautiasta, of Osage Beach, was traveling eastbound when the rock caused front-end damage to his vehicle. He was transported to Lake Regional Hospital with monor injuries.

Another man who hit a large rock in the roadway was not injured, but his vehicle was damaged.

Both lanes of Highway 54 were closed Sunday night. One lane and the Case Road exit were closed while MODOT continued cleanup efforts, police said.

Officers said they are still working to identify other vehicles that might have been damaged.