Rock slide closes one lane of Highway 54 in Osage Beach
OSAGE BEACH - One lane of Highway 54 reopened Monday morning after a man was injured when a "large rock" fell on his vehicle Sunday.
In a news release, the Osage Beach Police Department said 34-year-old Victor Bautiasta, of Osage Beach, was traveling eastbound when the rock caused front-end damage to his vehicle. He was transported to Lake Regional Hospital with monor injuries.
Another man who hit a large rock in the roadway was not injured, but his vehicle was damaged.
Both lanes of Highway 54 were closed Sunday night. One lane and the Case Road exit were closed while MODOT continued cleanup efforts, police said.
Officers said they are still working to identify other vehicles that might have been damaged.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - One person sustained life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car on College Avenue in Columbia. Police... More >>
in
MISSOURI - Missouri’s minimum wage rate is set to go up again soon. The state minimum wage will increase... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson are inviting families to join them at the Governor's... More >>
in
BOONEVILLE - The Cooper County Sheriff's Office is asking travelers to find an alternate route on Highway 41 going to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Former Columbia police chief Ken Burton has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor after originally being charged with driving... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE - Kari Hallowell, the mother of 17-year-old Hayden Holt, who died in an overnight car crash after being chased... More >>
in
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP)- Two U.S. officials have identified the shooter at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola as a second... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - This weekend, 47 high school basketball teams from five states will go head-to-head in the 2019 Norm Stewart... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Former MU Quarterback Drew Lock is set to make his second start with the Denver Broncos this Sunday versus... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY- A 52-year-old male suffered two gunshot wounds Thursday night after getting into a fight with two people at... More >>
in
RICH HILL- Relatives of a missing Missouri mother say they are growing increasingly concerned after deputies found the woman's phone,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed Hayden Holt, a 17-year-old from Hallsville, died in an overnight car crash... More >>
in
MARSHALL - Police arrested a man Thursday after they said he tried to rob a loan office. Employees of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Soon, every fifth grader in Boone County will have the opportunity to learn math, history, language arts and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Last winter saw major snow storms, ice, and extreme cold. This winter could see similar systems, however, the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is often attacked in an attempt to prove climate change and global warming are not real.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - While most of us use the weather forecast in order to plan our own day, some people need... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Another recreational complex is coming to Mid-Missouri. The City of Columbia and officials from Boone County announced... More >>
in