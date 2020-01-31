Rockbridge Beats The Kewpies 70-27
COLUMBIA, MO -
Tonight the Rock Bridge Bruins girls basketball hosted the Hickman Kewpies.
Rock Bridge led 15 points by half time, but pulled away ending at 70-27.
Rock Bridge takes on the Francis Howell Central Spartans on Sat, February 1st,
Hickman will host Staley Falcons Saturday February 1st.
