Rockies reliever Betancourt hit in jaw by liner

SURPRISE, Arizona (AP) - Rockies reliever Rafael Betancourt was struck in the jaw by a line drive and walked off with a bruise Thursday in Colorado's 13-2 win over the Kansas City Royals.

The 39-year-old Betancourt was hit in the sixth inning by Brett Eibner's liner. He was checked by a trainer before leaving the mound.

Betancourt made his fourth spring appearance for the Rockies. He was their closer in 2012-13 before needing Tommy John surgery, was out of the majors last season and is a non-roster invite this year.

Nolan Arenado hit two homers and drove in five runs. Matt McBride also homered for Colorado.

Rockies starter Jordan Lyles pitched four perfect innings. Royals starter Jason Vargas was tagged for nine runs and nine hits, including three home runs, in 1 2-3 innings.

Kendrys Morales homered for the Royals.