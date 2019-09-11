Rockies take down Cardinals

DENVER- The Rockies got off to a good start in the first game of their series against St. Louis, winning 2-1.

Colorado got the scoring started in the bottom of the first with a two run homer from Nolan Arenado.

The Cardinals answered back in the fourth inning when a Paul Goldschmidt ground out to first allowed Dexter Fowler to score.

A big missed opportunity for St. Louis came in the top of the fifth, when they failed to score any runs with the bases loaded. This would prove to be a key moment as Colorado would hold on for the win.

On the mound, Chi Chi Gonzalez got the win for Colorado, his first this season. Michael Wacha took the loss for St. Louis, his seventh of the year.

The teams meet again on Wednesday at 7:40.