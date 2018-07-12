Rocky Mount woman accused of assaulting mother-in-law

ROCKY MOUNT — The Miller County Sherriff's Office said it responded to a call from Lake Regional Hospital after a woman reported her daughter-in-law had assaulted her at her residence in Rocky Mount on April 8.

The woman said she had been assaulted by Mary Pope of Rocky Mount. Police said the woman reported that Pope struck her in the head, grabbed her shoulders and shook her, causing her skin to break.

Pope was arrested an accused of elder abuse in the second degree and domestic assault in the second degree. Pope was held in the Miller County Jail pending a $100,000 bond.