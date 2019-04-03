Rod Petersen's French Crepes

1) Melt butter in large open-face skillet (one that can take extreme heat and distribute it well) for 10 minutes over medium heat. I like to wipe the butter off skillet w/ paper towel and add butter a few more times before I add crepe batter.



2) Mix crepe batter (1½ teaspoon melted butter, flour, milk, vanilla, & eggs) with beater. Do not overmix since you'll have to mix periodically while frying batter/crepes.



3) Pour a small pancake size of batter on heated skillet and twist pan so batter moves to the edges. Cook until crepes is able to flip (light golden brown) then cook on other side for 1-2 minutes.



4) Roll crepes with toppings (honey, sugar, fresh fruit, syrup, jams, etc...) inside and add toppings on top.

(Rod Petersen is the producer of KOMU News Today)