Roll cart petitioners fall 2,000 signatures short

COLUMBIA - A citizens' petition initiative started by members of the Facebook group "Columbia MO Citizens for Roll Carts" fell 2,000 signatures short of putting roll carts on the ballot in April.

The group began collecting signatures in August with the hope that voters would be able to decide if the city could consider a switch to roll carts for trash and recycling collection. A 2016 voter initiative imposed an ordinance that prohibits the city from doing so.

Rachel Proffitt, one of the creators of the Facebook group, said in an announcement that though they did not get enough signatures for the April ballot, they will continue petitioning efforts to try to get the issue on the August ballot.

As of Tuesday, the group had collected 1,057 signatures. Its goal was 3,219.

Since the group did not turn in any signatures by its Oct. 9 deadline, all signatures collected thus far are will remain valid and can be used in its continued efforts. Proffitt estimated that the deadline to get roll carts on the August ballot would be in February in order to give City Clerk Sheela Amin enough time to validate the signatures.