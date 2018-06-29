Roll-Over Accident Delays I-70 Traffic.

COLUMBIA - A man was driving along I-70 drive Friday afternoon when he over-corrected his car and drove off the side of the road. The car then flipped onto its top in a roadside ditch. There were no injuries reported but crews took the driver to the hospital at his request.

The accident delayed traffic temporarily while clean-up crews pulled the car out of the ditch. The section of I-70 drive near St. Charles exit was completely closed off while traffic on I-70 was slowed but still moving. Crews reopened the roads around 1:30 p.m.