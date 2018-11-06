Roll-Over Accident on Providence Causes Minor Injuries

COLUMBIA - Two vehicles collided near the intersection of Providence Road and Corporate Lake Drive Friday afternoon, injuring the driver of one of the vehicles. The driver of a sedan was driving north on Providence Road when police say he attempted to make a left turn onto Corporate Lake Drive. A woman driving a red Jeep collided with the sedan during the turn.

The collision caused the Jeep to flip onto its side and left the woman trapped inside. Rescue workers had to cut out the top of the vehicle and pull the woman out. She was bleeding and responders bandaged her arm. The woman sustained minor injuries while the driver of the other car was unharmed. Clean-up crews finished clearing the area just before 3 p.m.