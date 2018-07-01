Rolla Bulldogs 2012

One can never truly predict the outcome of any given football season, no matter the previous stats, talent, experience, or even coaching when so many unforeseen factors hang in the balance. And for Rolla High School, that uncertainty manifested itself last season in the form of youth and injury. The 2011 season looked promising, as Rolla came off a 7-3 record back in 2010, only to fall to a dismal 2-8 finish the next year. For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.