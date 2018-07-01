Rolla Bulldogs 2012

Date Opponent  
 Result Score
8-24
 Lebanon
 Home
 L 12-28
8-31

Kickapoo

 Away
 L 14-7
9-7
 Parkview
 Home
 L 7-22
9-14
 Joplin
 Home
 L 25-29
9-21
 Waynesville
 Away
 L
 28-31 OT
9-28
 Camdenton
 Home
 L
 6-19
10-5
 Glendale
 Away
 L
 26-28
10-12
 Hillcrest
 Home
 L
 20-34
10-19
 West Plains
 Away
 W
 28-15
10-26
 Waynesville
 Away
 W
 34-6
10-31
 Lebanon
 Away
 L
 15-42

One can never truly predict the outcome of any given football season, no matter the previous stats, talent, experience, or even coaching when so many unforeseen factors hang in the balance.

And for Rolla High School, that uncertainty manifested itself last season in the form of youth and injury.

The 2011 season looked promising, as Rolla came off a 7-3 record back in 2010, only to fall to a dismal 2-8 finish the next year.

