Rolla couple arrested after investigation finds baby with 18 broken bones

COLUMBIA — Two Rolla parents have been charged with child abuse and neglect after authorities found their baby had sustained 18 broken bones.

The Rolla Police Department received a report of possible child abuse involving a four month old baby on Oct. 13, according to a Facebook post from the department. During the investigation, officers determined that the baby had sustained a broken arm. They then discovered that in addition to the broken arm, the child had 18 other broken bones, each in different stages of healing.

Authorities determined that the injuries were consistent with inflicted trauma, and weren't caused by an accident.

Parents Shawn D. Crall, 26, and Hannah M. Crall, 22, were each charged with two counts of child abuse and neglect. They were arrested Monday. Hannah posted bond and was released, but Shawn has not posted bond and remains in jail.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Meyer with Rolla Police Department’s Division of Criminal Investigations Unit at (573) 308-1213.