Rolla police chase ends in fatal crash

ROLLA (AP) — Authorities say a man who was wanted by the U.S. Marshall's Service died when his vehicle crashed during a chase in Rolla.

Rolla police say in a news release that an officer tried to stop the man early Tuesday after noticing he was driving erratically. The man sped off and eventually lost control of his car, which left the road, went airborne and crashed into a ditch.

The man, 39-year-old John Atkinson of Farmington, was unconscious and trapped in the car. He was eventually pulled from the car but died at a Columbia hospital.

Police say Atkinson had an active warrant from the U.S. Marshall's Service for escape. They say they also found methamphetamine in his car.