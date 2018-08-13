Rolla rock quarry tightens rules after drowning

By: The Associated Press

ROLLA (AP) - A Rolla rock quarry is requiring young children to wear life jackets after a Fenton boy's recent drowning death.

Six-year-old Noah Cook drowned at Fugitive Beach on July 25 while with family members at the private swimming area in Phelps County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Noah was using a flotation device when he drowned.

The swimming area at an abandoned quarry is now requiring all children 10 and younger to wear life jackets. The owners are also banning outside alcohol, but say the change is required by liquor license laws and is unrelated to the boy's death.

The resort is also aiding an online effort to raise money for Noah's funeral.