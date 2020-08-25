Rolla Soldier Killed at Fort Hood to be Remembered
ROLLA - Memorial services were announced Wednesday for a 37-year-old Rolla solider killed in the Ft. Hood shooting last week.
Staff Sgt. Timothy Owens was one of three soldiers killed by a gunman who opened fire on the 1st Medical Brigade area.
Owens is a Rolla native and graduated from Rolla High School in 1996. He leaves behind his wife Billy Humphrey Owens.
Funeral services will be conducted for Owens on April 12 at the First Baptist Church in Rolla. Services are open to the public, and start at 11:00am.
More News
Grid
List
HOUSTON, Tx. — Laura has been upgraded to a category 1 hurricane after passing over Cuba Monday, leaving wind damage... More >>
in
KOMU 8’s Emily Spain talked with Dr. Julie Benard, a pediatrician with MU Health Care, about healthy eating habits for... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nicole Galloway's campaign released its first television ad Tuesday morning. Galloway, the current state... More >>
in
COLUMBIA -- The Columbia Police Department is currently investigating a shots fired call that occurred off Clinkscales Road and Worley... More >>
in
O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A white St. Louis couple criminally charged for waving guns during a Black Lives Matter protest... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The MU chapter of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity reported multiple positive tests for COVID-19 within their... More >>
in
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri gubernatorial hopeful Democrat Nicole Galloway said she’ll require face masks statewide as part of a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Classes started Monday for the University of Missouri, but as students flood campus, some are expressing they don’t... More >>
in
COLUMBIA -- Columbia Public Schools announced that their 14-Day COVID Tracker currently calls for In-Person Hybrid learning. This learning model... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- The University of Missouri has launched an online dashboard that showcases active COVID-19 cases among students. The dashboard... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools sent an email Monday to parents saying if school started they would be following the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Senior Activity Center reopened Monday, more than five months after closing due to COVId-19 concerns. Now,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU students returned to campus for the first day of class Monday, but some parents remain concerned about... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- An investigation is underway after police said they found human remains just south of Business Loop near Providence Road.... More >>
in
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Republican Party has formally nominated President Donald Trump for another term. Monday's state-by-state voting... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Public Schools elementary students enrolled in virtual classes will have to wait until Monday, August... More >>
in
(CNN) -- In the early days of the pandemic, many people came together to help each other, connecting over socially... More >>
in