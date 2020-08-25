Rolla Soldier Killed at Fort Hood to be Remembered

ROLLA - Memorial services were announced Wednesday for a 37-year-old Rolla solider killed in the Ft. Hood shooting last week.

Staff Sgt. Timothy Owens was one of three soldiers killed by a gunman who opened fire on the 1st Medical Brigade area.

Owens is a Rolla native and graduated from Rolla High School in 1996. He leaves behind his wife Billy Humphrey Owens.

Funeral services will be conducted for Owens on April 12 at the First Baptist Church in Rolla. Services are open to the public, and start at 11:00am.