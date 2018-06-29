Rolla woman charged for sexually abusing a minor

PHELPS COUNTY - A Rolla woman was charged Sunday for three different counts of sex crimes, after multiple complaints were filed against her.

Nicole G. Bowen, 43, was charged with statutory rape in the first degree and second degree, and statutory sodomy in the first degree, according to the Phelps County Sheriff's Department.

Officers started investigating Bowen on March 18 after receiving complaints that a minor was being sexually abused. The complaints indicated the abuse was going on sometime between November 2015 and March 2016.

Bowen is currently in the Phelps County Jail. There is currently no court date scheduled.