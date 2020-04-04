Rolla Woman Dies in Maries Co. Crash

6 years 4 months 4 weeks ago Tuesday, November 05 2013 Nov 5, 2013 Tuesday, November 05, 2013 9:50:01 AM CST November 05, 2013 in News
By: Nick Thompson, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

MARIES COUNTY - A Rolla woman died in an automobile crash Monday evening after her car veered off of the right side of the roadway in Maries County.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Rebekah L. Haslett was heading south on U.S. 63 around 9:00 p.m. north of Vichy. 

The patrol said Haslett struck a rock bluff after driving off of the road, which caused her vehicle to overturn. Haslett was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The patrol said she was not wearing a seatbelt.

