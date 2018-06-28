Roller Derby Women

This is the first bout for the Destruction Junction Derby Dolls Roller Derby League. It is quite the tongue twister but these girls have a very clear idea of their purpose. They started their roller derby league in January with just three girls, now seven months later, they have more than fifty people in the league.

Many of the Destruction Junction Derby girls are beginners but tonight the league is showcasing the two teams they have built up, who for the estimated 150 people here are worthy of a $12 entrance fee. It seems they have gained a lot of respect as they redefine what skating is all about.

"You put your wheels on and you have fun," said Andriene Weller, Captain of Destruction Junction Derby Dolls.

A roller rink is usually a place to take the kids and waste away an afternoon. But the Destruction Junction Derby dames are giving this party place a new meaning. Willie Trent owns the Empire Roller Rink and has watched from the sidelines.

"These girls couldn't skate very well when they got here but now they can skate. They learned how to skate a couple of times a week and they really worked very, very hard," said Trent.

The women insist their recruitment efforts are not to find the best skaters in the region, but instead to empower women, to create a sense of community. The empire skating rink is slowly adjusting to its new role as a place of empowerment for women.

"You have to be in pretty good shape because it's a physical thing that they're doing," said Trent.

The derby girls are founding out their power and making sure the skating rink is a place women will never hear game over.

The derby girls take their organization very seriously. For some women involved in this roller derby league it has become so important to them, they say they would be lost without it. Some have even taken on two jobs to help pay for the costs of skating. Keep an eye out for their first public bout on September 15th.