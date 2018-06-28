Rolling Back Odometers

During a one-month span in 2003, new-truck buyers went to three southern Illinois dealerships to trade what seemed to be low-mileage, year-old models. The dealerships were the Metro Chrysler Centre in Columbia, Steve Schmitt Motors in Greenville, and an agency in Lawrenceville. But federal prosecutors say they really were vehicles that ran for miles with disconnected odometers. Authorities indicted the suspects Dec. 15 on mail and wire fraud, odometer tampering and making false odometer statements.