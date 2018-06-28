Rollover Accident in Jefferson City Leaves One Injured

JEFFERSON CITY - One man is injured after a one car rollover accident in Jefferson City on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Jefferson City Police Department, Phillip Alexander, 34, ran off the right side of West Dunklin Street and hit a wire for a utility pole. His car rolled over on the driver's side when he hit the pole.

As the police investigated the accident they determined Alexander may have had a seizure causing him to lose control of his car.

Police responded at approximately 7:07 p.m. and Alexander was transported to a local hospital for an evaluation of his condition.