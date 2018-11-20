Rollover Accident on I-70 Injures One

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department confirms a man was injured after a rollover accident Sunday evening on I-70.

Officials said a 2002 Chevrolet Truck rolled into the median between the westbound exit ramp at Range Line Road and the westbound lanes. Witnesses reported seeing an individual eject from the vehicle as it rolled.

Upon arrival, officials said crews found one man in the grass away from the truck and a second man standing near the scene. The first individual was transported to University Hospital for treatment and the second individual was un-harmed.