Rollover Accident on New Haven Road Causes "Moderate" Injuries

8 years 2 weeks 4 hours ago Sunday, June 03 2012 Jun 3, 2012 Sunday, June 03, 2012 3:29:00 PM CDT June 03, 2012 in News
By: Jennifer Long and Matt Moreno
BOONE COUNTY - Boone County deputies responded to a rollover accident around 3:30 p.m. Sunday on New Haven Road near Ben Williams Road. 

Deputies said one female and one minor suffered "moderate" injuries. The accident happened when the female lost control of her vehicle and it flipped over, deputies said. When crews arrived, everyone had managed to make it out of the car, but were disoriented and confused.

Both were transported to University Hospital for their injuries.

Crews are still investigating the cause of the accident.

