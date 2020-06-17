Rollover Accident on New Haven Road Causes "Moderate" Injuries
BOONE COUNTY - Boone County deputies responded to a rollover accident around 3:30 p.m. Sunday on New Haven Road near Ben Williams Road.
Deputies said one female and one minor suffered "moderate" injuries. The accident happened when the female lost control of her vehicle and it flipped over, deputies said. When crews arrived, everyone had managed to make it out of the car, but were disoriented and confused.
Both were transported to University Hospital for their injuries.
Crews are still investigating the cause of the accident.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA — Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services issued a statement Wednesday alerting Boone County residents they may have... More >>
in
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back after the fleeing man pointed a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA —More than 100 years ago, the world faced one of the most severe pandemics in modern history. Two... More >>
in
CENTRALIA - A woman is in custody after a hit-and-run incident Tuesday night left a pedestrian with serious injuries. ... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Are you a pessimist by nature, a "glass half empty" sort of person? That's not good for your... More >>
in
O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A white suburban St. Louis police detective who was captured on video apparently hitting a black... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Schnucks announced Tuesday its new natural food store, EatWell, will have a grand opening on Wednesday, June 24... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - On Tuesday night, a condo fire on the waterfront of the Lake of the Ozarks... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts in the community. You... More >>
in
CENTRALIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a pedestrian hit and run on Twitter Tuesday night. A person... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Two state-licensed medical marijuana facilities have completed and passed opening inspections with the Missouri Department of Health... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Viewers have sent KOMU 8 news photos of a fire reportedly seen at Emerald Bay... More >>
in
COLUMBIA ( Missourian ) - The state has eased restrictions on long-term care facility visitations to allow for visits... More >>
in
COLUMBIA ( Missourian )- Missourians planning trips to their favorite state parks soon will have the chance to reserve... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court is backing a large new hog farm despite concerns raised about pollution... More >>
in
ASHLAND - The Ashland Board of Aldermen voted Tuesday night 5-1 to appoint Sgt. Gabe Edwards as the police chief... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — Governor Mike Parson reminded Missourians that although the state is reopening, the pandemic is still happening. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
in